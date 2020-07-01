22081 SUSAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Walk to the beach from this upgraded, single story home featuring a gated interior courtyard. Remodeled with smooth ceilings, crown molding, new laminate flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless kitchen appliances, and woven wood window treatments. Freshly painted inside and out. Extra large garage with cabinets and a wider driveway. Enjoy all the benefits of 'Surf City' with excellent nearby schools, the Huntington Beach pier, Pacific City, downtown, bike trails, shopping, resorts, and great restaurants! Gardener is included in the rent.