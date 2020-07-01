All apartments in Huntington Beach
22081 SUSAN Lane

22081 Susan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22081 Susan Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Walk to the beach from this upgraded, single story home featuring a gated interior courtyard. Remodeled with smooth ceilings, crown molding, new laminate flooring, granite counter tops, new stainless kitchen appliances, and woven wood window treatments. Freshly painted inside and out. Extra large garage with cabinets and a wider driveway. Enjoy all the benefits of 'Surf City' with excellent nearby schools, the Huntington Beach pier, Pacific City, downtown, bike trails, shopping, resorts, and great restaurants! Gardener is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22081 SUSAN Lane have any available units?
22081 SUSAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22081 SUSAN Lane have?
Some of 22081 SUSAN Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22081 SUSAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22081 SUSAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22081 SUSAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22081 SUSAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 22081 SUSAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22081 SUSAN Lane offers parking.
Does 22081 SUSAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22081 SUSAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22081 SUSAN Lane have a pool?
No, 22081 SUSAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22081 SUSAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 22081 SUSAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22081 SUSAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22081 SUSAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22081 SUSAN Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22081 SUSAN Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

