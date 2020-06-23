All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
220 15TH ST
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

220 15TH ST

220 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 15th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
pet friendly
parking
garage
Downtown Huntington Beach - Beachfront Gorgeous Home - Stunning Remodel!!! - Pacific Ocean Beachfront Living at it's finest. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located only 2 blocks to the Ocean in gorgeous Downtown Huntington Beach. The house is approximately 2200 square feet with central heating, multiple fireplaces, wood & tile flooring, 2 car garage plus parking for 1 car in front of the garage, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a large master suite with a gorgeously tiled bathroom, and laundry hookups. The home underwent a gorgeous remodel with custom paint, granite countertops, travertine tile shower walls and flooring, a gorgeous rear patio area, and a smooth stucco exterior finish. The house is located just off of Pacific Coast highway. The beach, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife of Huntington Beach are only a few blocks away. Get ready to enjoy all that coastal Orange county living has to offer.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 15TH ST have any available units?
220 15TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 220 15TH ST have?
Some of 220 15TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 15TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
220 15TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 15TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 15TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 220 15TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 220 15TH ST offers parking.
Does 220 15TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 15TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 15TH ST have a pool?
No, 220 15TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 220 15TH ST have accessible units?
No, 220 15TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 220 15TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 15TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 15TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 15TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
