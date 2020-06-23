220 15TH ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Downtown Huntington Beach - Beachfront Gorgeous Home - Stunning Remodel!!! - Pacific Ocean Beachfront Living at it's finest. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located only 2 blocks to the Ocean in gorgeous Downtown Huntington Beach. The house is approximately 2200 square feet with central heating, multiple fireplaces, wood & tile flooring, 2 car garage plus parking for 1 car in front of the garage, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a large master suite with a gorgeously tiled bathroom, and laundry hookups. The home underwent a gorgeous remodel with custom paint, granite countertops, travertine tile shower walls and flooring, a gorgeous rear patio area, and a smooth stucco exterior finish. The house is located just off of Pacific Coast highway. The beach, shopping, restaurants, and nightlife of Huntington Beach are only a few blocks away. Get ready to enjoy all that coastal Orange county living has to offer.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2903368)