21831 Kiowa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access volleyball court

Very desirable part of HB. 4 bed/3 bath 1,900 sf house w/ a pool in a 6000 sq.ft. lot size. Attached 2 car garage w/ direct access into house. Fully furnished w/ upgrades throughout. A 4-minute bike ride & 10-minute walk to the beach. Kitchen ready to use w/ dishes, pots & pans, microwave, oven, etc. Granite countertop w/stainless steel appliances & dishwasher. Washer/dryer, sand toys, volleyballs, boogie board, surfboard, smash ball, beach chairs and umbrellas in the garage, 5 beach cruiser bikes available. Plenty of parking (2 in garage, 2 in driveway and 2 or more on the street.) Great location in HB SOHA district (South of Hamilton). Between Newport Bch and HB downtown/pier area. Open easy access to a quieter beach just a 4-minute beach cruiser away straight out to the ocean. A “beachy” decorated theme & feel with a relaxed Zen-like landscaped garden w/ fountains in the front and back yards. Back yard has complete privacy w/ hedges & vines covering all three sides. A natural gas fire pit in the back to make smores and gather at night w/ plenty of warmth from the fire. Festive night lighting. BBQ, lounge chairs, patio cover, patio table & chairs & other seating areas throughout the back yard. Wireless internet included. Close to the new Pacific City, Hyatt Resort, Waterfront Hilton. If golf is in your bag, Seacliff Country club is located just minutes away. Whatever activity you choose, you’ll enjoy yourself more knowing you are close to home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!