Huntington Beach, CA
21831 Kiowa Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

21831 Kiowa Lane

21831 Kiowa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21831 Kiowa Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Very desirable part of HB. 4 bed/3 bath 1,900 sf house w/ a pool in a 6000 sq.ft. lot size. Attached 2 car garage w/ direct access into house. Fully furnished w/ upgrades throughout. A 4-minute bike ride & 10-minute walk to the beach. Kitchen ready to use w/ dishes, pots & pans, microwave, oven, etc. Granite countertop w/stainless steel appliances & dishwasher. Washer/dryer, sand toys, volleyballs, boogie board, surfboard, smash ball, beach chairs and umbrellas in the garage, 5 beach cruiser bikes available. Plenty of parking (2 in garage, 2 in driveway and 2 or more on the street.) Great location in HB SOHA district (South of Hamilton). Between Newport Bch and HB downtown/pier area. Open easy access to a quieter beach just a 4-minute beach cruiser away straight out to the ocean. A “beachy” decorated theme & feel with a relaxed Zen-like landscaped garden w/ fountains in the front and back yards. Back yard has complete privacy w/ hedges & vines covering all three sides. A natural gas fire pit in the back to make smores and gather at night w/ plenty of warmth from the fire. Festive night lighting. BBQ, lounge chairs, patio cover, patio table & chairs & other seating areas throughout the back yard. Wireless internet included. Close to the new Pacific City, Hyatt Resort, Waterfront Hilton. If golf is in your bag, Seacliff Country club is located just minutes away. Whatever activity you choose, you’ll enjoy yourself more knowing you are close to home. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21831 Kiowa Lane have any available units?
21831 Kiowa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21831 Kiowa Lane have?
Some of 21831 Kiowa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21831 Kiowa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21831 Kiowa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21831 Kiowa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21831 Kiowa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21831 Kiowa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21831 Kiowa Lane offers parking.
Does 21831 Kiowa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21831 Kiowa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21831 Kiowa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 21831 Kiowa Lane has a pool.
Does 21831 Kiowa Lane have accessible units?
No, 21831 Kiowa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21831 Kiowa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21831 Kiowa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21831 Kiowa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21831 Kiowa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

