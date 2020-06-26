218 Walnut

Amenities

3 bedroom upstairs unit, a long term rental. Now is your chance to live 100 yards off Main and 100 yards off the beach. Move in ready 1100 square feet of convenience. Rent includes: cable, internet, water, trash. Mini-split A/C system in the living room (as if you need it, but you got it just in case). Ceiling fan in each bedroom, shared laundry with the studio unit downstairs. Outdoor hot and cold shower. 2-3 parking spots in the lot. Literally, steps to Main and the beach. If rented furnished, an additional deposit may be required.