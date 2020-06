Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous S&S built pool home walking/biking distance to beach! Popular open floor plan with 4 bedrooms(3 up and 1 down), cathedral ceilings plus huge upstairs bonus room--must see! Recently updated with new tile flooring (looks like wood) and laminate wood flooring, new appliances and fresh paint. Large kitchen with granite counters overlooking family room and spacious backyard with pool.