Huntington Beach, CA
21631 Impala Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

21631 Impala Lane

21631 Impala Lane
Location

21631 Impala Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 story home that features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new central AC/heating, both living room and family room with fireplaces, dining room. Remodeled kitchen. Master bedroom and other bathroom. Spacious Master bedroom upstairs with a balcony facing Talbert canary view. 2 car garage with direct access.
Backyard features covered deck patio great for entertaining. New paint interior and exterior. Great location, .6 mile to PCH and close to Edison High school. Owner pays for gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21631 Impala Lane have any available units?
21631 Impala Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21631 Impala Lane have?
Some of 21631 Impala Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21631 Impala Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21631 Impala Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21631 Impala Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 21631 Impala Lane is pet friendly.
Does 21631 Impala Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21631 Impala Lane offers parking.
Does 21631 Impala Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21631 Impala Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21631 Impala Lane have a pool?
No, 21631 Impala Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21631 Impala Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 21631 Impala Lane has accessible units.
Does 21631 Impala Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21631 Impala Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21631 Impala Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21631 Impala Lane has units with air conditioning.

