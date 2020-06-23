21631 Impala Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Wonderful 2 story home that features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new central AC/heating, both living room and family room with fireplaces, dining room. Remodeled kitchen. Master bedroom and other bathroom. Spacious Master bedroom upstairs with a balcony facing Talbert canary view. 2 car garage with direct access.

Backyard features covered deck patio great for entertaining. New paint interior and exterior. Great location, .6 mile to PCH and close to Edison High school. Owner pays for gardener