Huntington Beach, CA
21397 Eleanor Ln
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

21397 Eleanor Ln

21397 Eleanor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21397 Eleanor Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
21397 Eleanor Ln Available 07/01/20 NEWER BEACH CLOSE TWO BED, TWO BATH IN GATED COMMUNITY - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/363ewzG2CNs

Located in the luxurious gated Pacific Shores community, this newer two bedroom, two bath condo boasts 1,472 sqft. and is approximately three blocks to the beach. Ideal walking or biking distance to Huntington Beach Pier and downtown. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the balcony deck located off the great room open to the kitchen and dining which provide ideal indoor/outdoor entertaining, and perfect for BBQ. The modern kitchen provides Quartz counters, stainless gas cooktop, refrigerator, and wall microwave/oven combo. Kitchen island features double basin sink, dishwasher, and ample counter space in addition to a breakfast bar. Other features include, built-in surround sound for TV area, recessed lighting, newer wood-like flooring in bedrooms, and laundry room including washer and dryer without warranties. Enjoy the modern technologies of controlling the central heating and air with the NEST thermostat and keyless August Smart Lock entry for total control and access to your home. Spacious en-suite master with double sinks and walk-in closet. Direct access from single car garage, in addition to one carport. Community amenities include heated swimming pool, gated community and children's playground. Enjoy everything Huntington Beach offers; including the new Pacific City lifestyle, shopping, and nightlife.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2943590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21397 Eleanor Ln have any available units?
21397 Eleanor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21397 Eleanor Ln have?
Some of 21397 Eleanor Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21397 Eleanor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21397 Eleanor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21397 Eleanor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21397 Eleanor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21397 Eleanor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21397 Eleanor Ln offers parking.
Does 21397 Eleanor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21397 Eleanor Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21397 Eleanor Ln have a pool?
Yes, 21397 Eleanor Ln has a pool.
Does 21397 Eleanor Ln have accessible units?
No, 21397 Eleanor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 21397 Eleanor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21397 Eleanor Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21397 Eleanor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 21397 Eleanor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

