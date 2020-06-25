Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage key fob access

21397 Eleanor Ln Available 07/01/20 NEWER BEACH CLOSE TWO BED, TWO BATH IN GATED COMMUNITY - VIDEO TOUR HERE: https://youtu.be/363ewzG2CNs



Located in the luxurious gated Pacific Shores community, this newer two bedroom, two bath condo boasts 1,472 sqft. and is approximately three blocks to the beach. Ideal walking or biking distance to Huntington Beach Pier and downtown. Enjoy the ocean breezes from the balcony deck located off the great room open to the kitchen and dining which provide ideal indoor/outdoor entertaining, and perfect for BBQ. The modern kitchen provides Quartz counters, stainless gas cooktop, refrigerator, and wall microwave/oven combo. Kitchen island features double basin sink, dishwasher, and ample counter space in addition to a breakfast bar. Other features include, built-in surround sound for TV area, recessed lighting, newer wood-like flooring in bedrooms, and laundry room including washer and dryer without warranties. Enjoy the modern technologies of controlling the central heating and air with the NEST thermostat and keyless August Smart Lock entry for total control and access to your home. Spacious en-suite master with double sinks and walk-in closet. Direct access from single car garage, in addition to one carport. Community amenities include heated swimming pool, gated community and children's playground. Enjoy everything Huntington Beach offers; including the new Pacific City lifestyle, shopping, and nightlife.



No Cats Allowed



