Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

21351 Cieza Circle

21351 Cieza Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21351 Cieza Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Huntington Beach Lifestyle at its best !! This rare 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath highly upgraded home is located in the beautiful gated community of Sea Cove at The Waterfront. Gated entry with a private patio overlooks the soothing fountain. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own dual sink private bathroom plus walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Open floor plan with custom touches throughout. Built-ins, plantation shutters, crown moulding, hardwood floors and wrought iron staircases to name a few. Open kitchen with a gourmet suite of appliances including a new Refrigerator. Separate living room and dining room plus family room/breakfast room located off the kitchen. The Master Suite is found on the second floor along with the en suite second bedroom and laundry room which includes a sink and storage cabinets. Spacious 2 car direct access attached garage with plenty of custom storage and epoxy floors. The Community is gated and the Association has a pool and spa. Located behind the HB Hyatt Resort and The Waterfront Hilton, it is only steps to the beach. Just a five minute walk to downtown and the pier and a one minute walk to Pacific City !!! Prospective tenants must have superior credit. 2 Refrigerators, Washer and Dryer are included. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21351 Cieza Circle have any available units?
21351 Cieza Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21351 Cieza Circle have?
Some of 21351 Cieza Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21351 Cieza Circle currently offering any rent specials?
21351 Cieza Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21351 Cieza Circle pet-friendly?
No, 21351 Cieza Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 21351 Cieza Circle offer parking?
Yes, 21351 Cieza Circle offers parking.
Does 21351 Cieza Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21351 Cieza Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21351 Cieza Circle have a pool?
Yes, 21351 Cieza Circle has a pool.
Does 21351 Cieza Circle have accessible units?
No, 21351 Cieza Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 21351 Cieza Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21351 Cieza Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 21351 Cieza Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 21351 Cieza Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
