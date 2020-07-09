21351 Cieza Circle

Amenities

Huntington Beach Lifestyle at its best !! This rare 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath highly upgraded home is located in the beautiful gated community of Sea Cove at The Waterfront. Gated entry with a private patio overlooks the soothing fountain. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own dual sink private bathroom plus walk-in closet with custom built-ins. Open floor plan with custom touches throughout. Built-ins, plantation shutters, crown moulding, hardwood floors and wrought iron staircases to name a few. Open kitchen with a gourmet suite of appliances including a new Refrigerator. Separate living room and dining room plus family room/breakfast room located off the kitchen. The Master Suite is found on the second floor along with the en suite second bedroom and laundry room which includes a sink and storage cabinets. Spacious 2 car direct access attached garage with plenty of custom storage and epoxy floors. The Community is gated and the Association has a pool and spa. Located behind the HB Hyatt Resort and The Waterfront Hilton, it is only steps to the beach. Just a five minute walk to downtown and the pier and a one minute walk to Pacific City !!! Prospective tenants must have superior credit. 2 Refrigerators, Washer and Dryer are included. No pets please.