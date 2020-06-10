All apartments in Huntington Beach
21182 Breton Ln

21182 Breton Lane
Location

21182 Breton Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW. Live at this great location in Huntington Beach. Only 1 mile from the beach and situated on a cul-de-sac! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage is exactly what you're looking for. Open floor plan has a large living space and kitchen area nicely situated to enjoy time and a meal together. It also has interior access to the garage and laundry area, with washer and dryer included. The living room has a fireplace and a large slider to the backyard. Plenty of natural light enters throughout the home. Backyard is open and inviting, with landscape services included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21182 Breton Ln have any available units?
21182 Breton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21182 Breton Ln have?
Some of 21182 Breton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21182 Breton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
21182 Breton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21182 Breton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 21182 Breton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 21182 Breton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 21182 Breton Ln offers parking.
Does 21182 Breton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21182 Breton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21182 Breton Ln have a pool?
No, 21182 Breton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 21182 Breton Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 21182 Breton Ln has accessible units.
Does 21182 Breton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21182 Breton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 21182 Breton Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21182 Breton Ln has units with air conditioning.
