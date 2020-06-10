21182 Breton Ln

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. Live at this great location in Huntington Beach. Only 1 mile from the beach and situated on a cul-de-sac! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage is exactly what you're looking for. Open floor plan has a large living space and kitchen area nicely situated to enjoy time and a meal together. It also has interior access to the garage and laundry area, with washer and dryer included. The living room has a fireplace and a large slider to the backyard. Plenty of natural light enters throughout the home. Backyard is open and inviting, with landscape services included.
AVAILABLE NOW. Live at this great location in Huntington Beach. Only 1 mile from the beach and situated on a cul-de-sac! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage is exactly what you're looking for. Open floor plan has a large living space and kitchen area nicely situated to enjoy time and a meal together. It also has interior access to the garage and laundry area, with washer and dryer included. The living room has a fireplace and a large slider to the backyard. Plenty of natural light enters throughout the home. Backyard is open and inviting, with landscape services included.