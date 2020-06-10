21182 Breton Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW. Live at this great location in Huntington Beach. Only 1 mile from the beach and situated on a cul-de-sac! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage is exactly what you're looking for. Open floor plan has a large living space and kitchen area nicely situated to enjoy time and a meal together. It also has interior access to the garage and laundry area, with washer and dryer included. The living room has a fireplace and a large slider to the backyard. Plenty of natural light enters throughout the home. Backyard is open and inviting, with landscape services included.

