20901 Balgair Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

GORGEOUS BEACH CLOSE SINGLE STORY ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC! This remodeled home is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and multiple large skylights. Enter through the gated courtyard with beautiful garden and outdoor shower to rinse off the sand. Home features a remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Huge 10 ft slider opens up from the kitchen to the back patio which is great for entertaining. Living room has recessed lighting and wall of custom bamboo cabinets. Oversized master bedroom has tons of storage with mirrored closets and custom cabinetry. It also has a large skylight that opens for cool evening breezes. One bedroom measures 11 x 22 ft with vaulted ceilings. Garage has epoxy floor and plenty of cabinets. It is just a short bike ride to the beach or downtown. Close to Hawes Elementary, Sowers Middle School, Edison High School, Huntington Christian School, and Brethren Christian School.



