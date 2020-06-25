All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
20901 Balgair Circle
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:50 AM

20901 Balgair Circle

20901 Balgair Circle · No Longer Available
Location

20901 Balgair Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
GORGEOUS BEACH CLOSE SINGLE STORY ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC! This remodeled home is light and bright with vaulted ceilings and multiple large skylights. Enter through the gated courtyard with beautiful garden and outdoor shower to rinse off the sand. Home features a remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Huge 10 ft slider opens up from the kitchen to the back patio which is great for entertaining. Living room has recessed lighting and wall of custom bamboo cabinets. Oversized master bedroom has tons of storage with mirrored closets and custom cabinetry. It also has a large skylight that opens for cool evening breezes. One bedroom measures 11 x 22 ft with vaulted ceilings. Garage has epoxy floor and plenty of cabinets. It is just a short bike ride to the beach or downtown. Close to Hawes Elementary, Sowers Middle School, Edison High School, Huntington Christian School, and Brethren Christian School.

For more information, contact Amy Gillissen.
(714) 230-5307
Amy@OrangeNestRealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20901 Balgair Circle have any available units?
20901 Balgair Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20901 Balgair Circle have?
Some of 20901 Balgair Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20901 Balgair Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20901 Balgair Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20901 Balgair Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20901 Balgair Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20901 Balgair Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20901 Balgair Circle offers parking.
Does 20901 Balgair Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20901 Balgair Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20901 Balgair Circle have a pool?
No, 20901 Balgair Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20901 Balgair Circle have accessible units?
No, 20901 Balgair Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20901 Balgair Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20901 Balgair Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20901 Balgair Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20901 Balgair Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
