20891 Charwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Super cute and tidy single story home just a few minutes to the beach! Very private interior tract location with no neighbors behind you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a 2 car garage with direct access. The open concept floor plan is warm and inviting from the moment you walk into the cozy family room with fireplace. The dining area has a large slider that leads out onto the generous covered patio great for those summertime barbecues. The highly upgraded kitchen with center island features granite counters, glass tile back-splash, a large farmhouse style sink, garden window and huge pantry with custom glass doors. The backyard has a large grassy area and is very private with no neighbors looking behind you into your backyard. The secondary bedrooms share an upgraded bathroom. The master bedroom suite is in the rear of the home and has it's own private entrance, vaulted ceilings, a sliding glass door that looks onto the lush backyard. In addition, this home has newer vinyl windows throughout, newer A/C unit, security system, engineered hardwood floors, ceiling fans, shutters, fully dry walled garage and more! Available to move in ASAP!