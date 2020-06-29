All apartments in Huntington Beach
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
20891 Charwood Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:19 PM

20891 Charwood Lane

20891 Charwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20891 Charwood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Super cute and tidy single story home just a few minutes to the beach! Very private interior tract location with no neighbors behind you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a 2 car garage with direct access. The open concept floor plan is warm and inviting from the moment you walk into the cozy family room with fireplace. The dining area has a large slider that leads out onto the generous covered patio great for those summertime barbecues. The highly upgraded kitchen with center island features granite counters, glass tile back-splash, a large farmhouse style sink, garden window and huge pantry with custom glass doors. The backyard has a large grassy area and is very private with no neighbors looking behind you into your backyard. The secondary bedrooms share an upgraded bathroom. The master bedroom suite is in the rear of the home and has it's own private entrance, vaulted ceilings, a sliding glass door that looks onto the lush backyard. In addition, this home has newer vinyl windows throughout, newer A/C unit, security system, engineered hardwood floors, ceiling fans, shutters, fully dry walled garage and more! Available to move in ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20891 Charwood Lane have any available units?
20891 Charwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20891 Charwood Lane have?
Some of 20891 Charwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20891 Charwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20891 Charwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20891 Charwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20891 Charwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20891 Charwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20891 Charwood Lane offers parking.
Does 20891 Charwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20891 Charwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20891 Charwood Lane have a pool?
No, 20891 Charwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20891 Charwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 20891 Charwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20891 Charwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20891 Charwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20891 Charwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20891 Charwood Lane has units with air conditioning.

