20857 Cabrillo Lane

Amenities

putting green granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities putting green

Call Lane for any and all questions/inquiries: 714-488-9029. Now is your chance to live in one of Surf City’s finest gated communities less than 1-mile from the beach, Pacific City, Downtown/Main St, and some of the best places Huntington Beach has to offer. With 4bedrooms, 2.5baths and being TURN-KEY, this place is ready for you to call “home.” Hard surface throughout almost every room in the house. Fantastic neutral color palette throughout, which compliments the white trim and crown molding. Very large kitchen with plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, including beverage cabinet, kitchen island, farmhouse sink, and granite countertops. Master suite: Great natural light in the bedroom, wood flooring, and feels extremely comfortable. The master bathroom has two separated vanities, separate shower/tub; and private commode. Very entertaining backyard with a combination of slate tile and artificial lawn. Work on your putting with the 3-hole putting green. This community also has great walking paths and a nice little park.