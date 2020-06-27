All apartments in Huntington Beach
20857 Cabrillo Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

20857 Cabrillo Lane

20857 Cabrillo Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20857 Cabrillo Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
putting green
Call Lane for any and all questions/inquiries: 714-488-9029. Now is your chance to live in one of Surf City’s finest gated communities less than 1-mile from the beach, Pacific City, Downtown/Main St, and some of the best places Huntington Beach has to offer. With 4bedrooms, 2.5baths and being TURN-KEY, this place is ready for you to call “home.” Hard surface throughout almost every room in the house. Fantastic neutral color palette throughout, which compliments the white trim and crown molding. Very large kitchen with plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances, including beverage cabinet, kitchen island, farmhouse sink, and granite countertops. Master suite: Great natural light in the bedroom, wood flooring, and feels extremely comfortable. The master bathroom has two separated vanities, separate shower/tub; and private commode. Very entertaining backyard with a combination of slate tile and artificial lawn. Work on your putting with the 3-hole putting green. This community also has great walking paths and a nice little park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20857 Cabrillo Lane have any available units?
20857 Cabrillo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20857 Cabrillo Lane have?
Some of 20857 Cabrillo Lane's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20857 Cabrillo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20857 Cabrillo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20857 Cabrillo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20857 Cabrillo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20857 Cabrillo Lane offer parking?
No, 20857 Cabrillo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20857 Cabrillo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20857 Cabrillo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20857 Cabrillo Lane have a pool?
No, 20857 Cabrillo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20857 Cabrillo Lane have accessible units?
No, 20857 Cabrillo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20857 Cabrillo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20857 Cabrillo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20857 Cabrillo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20857 Cabrillo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

