20761 Mission Ln

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood less than 1 mile to the beach. All 3 bedrooms have laminate flooring, ceiling fans and sliding glass doors to your own privite balcony. The kitchen has abundant storage, granite countertops with open access to the dining room. The living room has cathedral ceilings, fireplace, with views of the atrium and backyard. Large family room downstairs has a wet bar, bathroom with shower and sliding glass door to the backyard. Spacious Master bedroom is upstairs with its own bathroom. Two other bedrooms are upstairs and share a bathroom. This home is within biking distance to award winning schools, exceptional dining and shopping. Two car garage, driveway parking and 2 spots at the curb. Owner pays for gardeners.



