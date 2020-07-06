All apartments in Huntington Beach
20761 Mission Ln
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

20761 Mission Ln

20761 Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20761 Mission Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful upgraded 3 bedroom, 3 bath home sits in a quiet neighborhood less than 1 mile to the beach. All 3 bedrooms have laminate flooring, ceiling fans and sliding glass doors to your own privite balcony. The kitchen has abundant storage, granite countertops with open access to the dining room. The living room has cathedral ceilings, fireplace, with views of the atrium and backyard. Large family room downstairs has a wet bar, bathroom with shower and sliding glass door to the backyard. Spacious Master bedroom is upstairs with its own bathroom. Two other bedrooms are upstairs and share a bathroom. This home is within biking distance to award winning schools, exceptional dining and shopping. Two car garage, driveway parking and 2 spots at the curb. Owner pays for gardeners.

(RLNE5186389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20761 Mission Ln have any available units?
20761 Mission Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20761 Mission Ln have?
Some of 20761 Mission Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20761 Mission Ln currently offering any rent specials?
20761 Mission Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20761 Mission Ln pet-friendly?
No, 20761 Mission Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20761 Mission Ln offer parking?
Yes, 20761 Mission Ln offers parking.
Does 20761 Mission Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20761 Mission Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20761 Mission Ln have a pool?
No, 20761 Mission Ln does not have a pool.
Does 20761 Mission Ln have accessible units?
No, 20761 Mission Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 20761 Mission Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 20761 Mission Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20761 Mission Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 20761 Mission Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

