Huntington Beach, CA
20742 Crestview Lane
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

20742 Crestview Lane

20742 Crestview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20742 Crestview Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Sowers Tract with Air Conditioning - This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom completely remodeled home.

Wood plank tile flooring throughout the entire first level. Marble fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room.

The kitchen has self closing drawers, quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Dining area for a kitchen table.

Master bedroom is located on the lower level. Lots of closet space. It is attached to hall bath. Hall/master bath has a large vanity area with self closing drawers, quartz counter-top, and stand-up marble-design shower.

Upstairs has carpet. All three bedrooms have mirror closet drawers. Hall bathroom has a large vanity area with self closing drawers, quartz counter-top, and new bathtub with marble surround.

Washer and dryer connections located in the garage.

Multiple closets for storage throughout the home.

Dual-pane windows and slider door throughout.

This home has air conditioning.

Large back yard located in the Sowers Middle School Tract off Indianapolis and Bushard Streets. Great neighborhood.

(RLNE2450819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20742 Crestview Lane have any available units?
20742 Crestview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20742 Crestview Lane have?
Some of 20742 Crestview Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20742 Crestview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20742 Crestview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20742 Crestview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20742 Crestview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20742 Crestview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20742 Crestview Lane offers parking.
Does 20742 Crestview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20742 Crestview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20742 Crestview Lane have a pool?
No, 20742 Crestview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20742 Crestview Lane have accessible units?
No, 20742 Crestview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20742 Crestview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20742 Crestview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20742 Crestview Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20742 Crestview Lane has units with air conditioning.
