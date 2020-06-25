20742 Crestview Lane

Amenities

Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in Sowers Tract with Air Conditioning - This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom completely remodeled home.



Wood plank tile flooring throughout the entire first level. Marble fireplace and vaulted ceilings in the living room.



The kitchen has self closing drawers, quartz counter-tops, and stainless steel appliances. Dining area for a kitchen table.



Master bedroom is located on the lower level. Lots of closet space. It is attached to hall bath. Hall/master bath has a large vanity area with self closing drawers, quartz counter-top, and stand-up marble-design shower.



Upstairs has carpet. All three bedrooms have mirror closet drawers. Hall bathroom has a large vanity area with self closing drawers, quartz counter-top, and new bathtub with marble surround.



Washer and dryer connections located in the garage.



Multiple closets for storage throughout the home.



Dual-pane windows and slider door throughout.



This home has air conditioning.



Large back yard located in the Sowers Middle School Tract off Indianapolis and Bushard Streets. Great neighborhood.



