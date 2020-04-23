20341 Ravenwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill tennis court

Short term rental looking for 1-3 months. Is your home under construction or getting remodeled? Or did you sell your home and your next home will not ready for a couple months to move in? This is the perfect place for a couple months! Currently not furnished, however, owners can provide kitchen items and some furniture throughout home.

Come home to this highly desirable Meredith Gardens Home! This 3 BR 2.5 BA home is almost 2,300 SF with a large living room and gigantic family room! This home boasts Granite counters in the kitchen with white cabinetry. Newer highly upgraded flooring in living, dining and downstairs bathroom blends this executive home together. Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Home has been freshly painted with baseboards and crown molding throughout. This beautiful home also offers a nice crystal blue pool and large entertaining backyard! Bathrooms have been updated and are ready for move in! Close to tennis courts, the Santa Ana River Trail which is a short bike ride to the beach and Pacific City. Excellent schools, and near great shopping, including Target, Kohl's, Stater Brothers, Sprouts, along with comfortable dining nearby such as Woody's, Polly's, pizza, BBQ, and Fish Company to name a few!! Don't let this one pass you by!! Where the turf meets the surf! Surf City USA! Contact Doug at 714 742-4601