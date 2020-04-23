All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

20341 Ravenwood Lane

20341 Ravenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20341 Ravenwood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Short term rental looking for 1-3 months. Is your home under construction or getting remodeled? Or did you sell your home and your next home will not ready for a couple months to move in? This is the perfect place for a couple months! Currently not furnished, however, owners can provide kitchen items and some furniture throughout home.
Come home to this highly desirable Meredith Gardens Home! This 3 BR 2.5 BA home is almost 2,300 SF with a large living room and gigantic family room! This home boasts Granite counters in the kitchen with white cabinetry. Newer highly upgraded flooring in living, dining and downstairs bathroom blends this executive home together. Large master bedroom with walk in closet! Home has been freshly painted with baseboards and crown molding throughout. This beautiful home also offers a nice crystal blue pool and large entertaining backyard! Bathrooms have been updated and are ready for move in! Close to tennis courts, the Santa Ana River Trail which is a short bike ride to the beach and Pacific City. Excellent schools, and near great shopping, including Target, Kohl's, Stater Brothers, Sprouts, along with comfortable dining nearby such as Woody's, Polly's, pizza, BBQ, and Fish Company to name a few!! Don't let this one pass you by!! Where the turf meets the surf! Surf City USA! Contact Doug at 714 742-4601

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20341 Ravenwood Lane have any available units?
20341 Ravenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20341 Ravenwood Lane have?
Some of 20341 Ravenwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20341 Ravenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20341 Ravenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20341 Ravenwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20341 Ravenwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 20341 Ravenwood Lane offer parking?
No, 20341 Ravenwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20341 Ravenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20341 Ravenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20341 Ravenwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20341 Ravenwood Lane has a pool.
Does 20341 Ravenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 20341 Ravenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20341 Ravenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20341 Ravenwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20341 Ravenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20341 Ravenwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
