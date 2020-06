Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

WOW! Come live in a Resort Like community right by the ocean in wonderful Huntington Beach. Private, gate guarded community with a wonderful pool, spa and tennis courts. Numerous water features. Close to downtown and the new Pacific City dining and shopping area. Your eat-in kitchen and patio overlook a beautiful pond featuring a calming waterfall. This excellently located home features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Complete with a private enclosed one car garage with storage. The home features a rarely available interior laundry. New gas range/stove and dishwasher. Newer wood floors. You will not find anything like this that is this close to the ocean for this price. Please see virtual tour