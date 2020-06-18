All apartments in Huntington Beach
2005 DELAWARE STREET
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2005 DELAWARE STREET

2005 Delaware Street · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Huntington Beach
Yorktown
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

2005 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 DELAWARE STREET · Avail. now

$3,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, Upgraded Kitchen With Custom White Shaker Cabinets, Newer Windows, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Cam Lighting, Vinyl Planking Throughout Downstairs, Step Down Living Room With Large Brick Fireplace, Vertical Blinds, Upgraded Bathrooms With White Shaker Cabinets, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-up’s, Detached Double Car Garage With Opener, Near McCallen Park, The Boys & Girls Club, And 2 Miles from the Beach. Note: Master Bedroom with Bath Downstairs on 1st Floor.

PET:NO

www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2688307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 DELAWARE STREET have any available units?
2005 DELAWARE STREET has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2005 DELAWARE STREET have?
Some of 2005 DELAWARE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 DELAWARE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2005 DELAWARE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 DELAWARE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 DELAWARE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2005 DELAWARE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2005 DELAWARE STREET does offer parking.
Does 2005 DELAWARE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 DELAWARE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 DELAWARE STREET have a pool?
No, 2005 DELAWARE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2005 DELAWARE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2005 DELAWARE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 DELAWARE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 DELAWARE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 DELAWARE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 DELAWARE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
