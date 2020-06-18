2005 DELAWARE STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home - Gorgeous Two Story: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home, Upgraded Kitchen With Custom White Shaker Cabinets, Newer Windows, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Cam Lighting, Vinyl Planking Throughout Downstairs, Step Down Living Room With Large Brick Fireplace, Vertical Blinds, Upgraded Bathrooms With White Shaker Cabinets, Large Patio, Laundry Hook-up’s, Detached Double Car Garage With Opener, Near McCallen Park, The Boys & Girls Club, And 2 Miles from the Beach. Note: Master Bedroom with Bath Downstairs on 1st Floor.



PET:NO



www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2688307)