Huntington Beach, CA
200 Pacific Coast
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

200 Pacific Coast

200 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

200 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Resort style living in the beautiful guard gated community of Pier Colony. Located in the heart of Huntington Beach surrounded by the New Pacific City, Main Street and across the street from the ocean. This unit is tucked in the back of the complex, is very quiet but still has peek a boo ocean views and views of the lush green landscaping. Amenities include a large saltwater pool and spa with ocean views, a full gym, rec room, and community patio areas for you to enjoy. When you walk in the front door you will find an open floor concept with a large kitchen. The living room has a fireplace and an attached balcony. Downstairs are two nice bedrooms with private bathrooms and decks. If you are looking to live in the heart of Huntington Beach you will love this condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Pacific Coast have any available units?
200 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 200 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 200 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
200 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 200 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 200 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 200 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 200 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Pacific Coast have a pool?
Yes, 200 Pacific Coast has a pool.
Does 200 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 200 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

