200 Pacific Coast

Resort style living in the beautiful guard gated community of Pier Colony. Located in the heart of Huntington Beach surrounded by the New Pacific City, Main Street and across the street from the ocean. This unit is tucked in the back of the complex, is very quiet but still has peek a boo ocean views and views of the lush green landscaping. Amenities include a large saltwater pool and spa with ocean views, a full gym, rec room, and community patio areas for you to enjoy. When you walk in the front door you will find an open floor concept with a large kitchen. The living room has a fireplace and an attached balcony. Downstairs are two nice bedrooms with private bathrooms and decks. If you are looking to live in the heart of Huntington Beach you will love this condo!