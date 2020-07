19941 Piccadilly Lane

Amenities

WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON BAY. THIS CONDO FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS TOWN-HOME STYLE. IT COMES WITH A COVERED PARKING SPACE WHICH IS LOCATED DIRECTLY OFF THE LARGE BACK PATIO. THIS OPEN FLOOR FEATURES A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EATING AREA NEXT TO THE KITCHEN, HALF BATH AND LAUNDRY AREA. UPSTAIRS ARE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. COMMUNITY OFFERS CLUBHOUSE, POOL AND SPA AS WELL AS A BBQ AREA AND TON OF GREENBELTS RUNNING THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY. WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, GROCERY STORES, SHOPPING, ETC. IN ADDITION EDISON HIGH SCHOOL, THE BEACH AND DOWNTOWN HUNTINGTON BEACH, DOG BEACH IS JUST MINUTES AWAY. 55 AND 405 FREEWAY IS CLOSE BY, AS IS BEACH BLVD, PCH AND WARNER. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN MAY 5TH, 2019. SORRY, THE OWNER HAS A NO PET POLICY AT THIS TIME.