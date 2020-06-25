All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19912 Cato Cir
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

19912 Cato Cir

19912 Cato Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19912 Cato Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Landmark: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Story Home With Family Room, Remodeled Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Formal Dining And Living Room, Recess Lighting, Custom Painting 2 Tone, Large French Doors Looking Over Back Yard, Tile Flooring Downstairs, Brick Fireplace w/Mantel, Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters And 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Hardwood Floors In 3 Bedrooms, Central Air & Heat, Laundry Hook-Ups, 3 Car Attached Garage With Opener, Large Yard With Gardner Included, Front And Back Patio, Near Bartlett Park, School, Shops, And 3 Miles Bike Ride To Beach. HUD NO (Note: Master Bedroom Downstairs) (Alarm System AS IS)

Amenities

Fireplace
A/C
Family room
Kitchen With Stove
Dishwasher
Tile Flooring
Formal Dining And Living Room
Tile Flooring Throughout Downstairs
Shutters And 2 Inch Blinds
Hardwood Floors In 3 Bedrooms
Laundry Hook-Ups
3 Car Attached Garage With Opener
Large Yard With Gardner Included
Front And Back Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19912 Cato Cir have any available units?
19912 Cato Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19912 Cato Cir have?
Some of 19912 Cato Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19912 Cato Cir currently offering any rent specials?
19912 Cato Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19912 Cato Cir pet-friendly?
No, 19912 Cato Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19912 Cato Cir offer parking?
Yes, 19912 Cato Cir offers parking.
Does 19912 Cato Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19912 Cato Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19912 Cato Cir have a pool?
No, 19912 Cato Cir does not have a pool.
Does 19912 Cato Cir have accessible units?
No, 19912 Cato Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 19912 Cato Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19912 Cato Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 19912 Cato Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19912 Cato Cir has units with air conditioning.
