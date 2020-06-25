19912 Cato Cir

Amenities
Landmark: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Story Home With Family Room, Remodeled Kitchen With White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Formal Dining And Living Room, Recess Lighting, Custom Painting 2 Tone, Large French Doors Looking Over Back Yard, Tile Flooring Downstairs, Brick Fireplace w/Mantel, Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters And 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Hardwood Floors In 3 Bedrooms, Central Air & Heat, Laundry Hook-Ups, 3 Car Attached Garage With Opener, Large Yard With Gardner Included, Front And Back Patio, Near Bartlett Park, School, Shops, And 3 Miles Bike Ride To Beach. HUD NO (Note: Master Bedroom Downstairs) (Alarm System AS IS)
