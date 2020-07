Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 Story End Unit Condo featuring tile flooring downstairs and wood flooring on stairs and upstairs. Bright and airy living room, dining and kitchen area. Laundry in door for easy access. Guest powder room downstairs. Good size 2 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Designated carport space with storage and direct access to patio and entry to home. Extra parking on designated street curbs.. Quiet and well maintained community. Small pet friendly.