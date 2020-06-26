19781 Carmania Lane

Amenities

Huntington Beach House With Large Backyard - This 1,521 square foot house sits on a spacious 6,000 square foot lot. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 1965 this home has a open family room with a fireplace facing the backyard and is also open to the kitchen. Appliances include a gas cook top, oven and dishwasher. All bedrooms are situated on one side of the home for sleeping ease. A long driveway plus a two car garage. It's approximately three miles from the beach or a nice twenty minute bike ride, quiet neighborhood, laundry hook up in attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house, landscaping is included and just two miles from the freeways. Conveniently located near the Pegasus School, Oka (Isojiro) Elementary School and My First Montessori Preschool. Nearby parks include Alevalos Park, Bushard Park and LeBard Park. Available now.



(RLNE5434314)