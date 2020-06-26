All apartments in Huntington Beach
19781 Carmania Lane

Location

19781 Carmania Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Huntington Beach House With Large Backyard - This 1,521 square foot house sits on a spacious 6,000 square foot lot. With four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Built in 1965 this home has a open family room with a fireplace facing the backyard and is also open to the kitchen. Appliances include a gas cook top, oven and dishwasher. All bedrooms are situated on one side of the home for sleeping ease. A long driveway plus a two car garage. It's approximately three miles from the beach or a nice twenty minute bike ride, quiet neighborhood, laundry hook up in attached 2 car garage with direct access to the house, landscaping is included and just two miles from the freeways. Conveniently located near the Pegasus School, Oka (Isojiro) Elementary School and My First Montessori Preschool. Nearby parks include Alevalos Park, Bushard Park and LeBard Park. Available now.

(RLNE5434314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19781 Carmania Lane have any available units?
19781 Carmania Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19781 Carmania Lane have?
Some of 19781 Carmania Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19781 Carmania Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19781 Carmania Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19781 Carmania Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19781 Carmania Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19781 Carmania Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19781 Carmania Lane offers parking.
Does 19781 Carmania Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19781 Carmania Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19781 Carmania Lane have a pool?
No, 19781 Carmania Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19781 Carmania Lane have accessible units?
No, 19781 Carmania Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19781 Carmania Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19781 Carmania Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19781 Carmania Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19781 Carmania Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

