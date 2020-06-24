19772 Shorecliff Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly volleyball court

Fabulous Fully Furnished Remodelled 4 Bedroom & 4 Bathroom Condo in the Beach close community of Beach Walk in the heart of Huntington Beach. Large Living & Dining Area opens up to a tropical oasis with an orange tree, a clementine tree and large lush palms complete with Running Fountains. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances and Keurig Coffee Machine for your morning latte. New Central Air Condition to keep you comfortable in the hot summer months. Detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer accessible through private courtyard with running fountain, grill and tropical landscape. Two Master Suites plus two large bedrooms upstairs all with vaulted ceilings and Televisions in all rooms plus ceiling fans and walk in closets. Two Person Jetted Tub in Master. Recently Remodelled Community Clubhouse with large Resort Style Pool & Spa, Sand Volleyball Court, Ping Pong Table and Pickle Ball. Enjoy a short walk to Dog Beach & the Surf and Sand.