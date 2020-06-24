All apartments in Huntington Beach
19772 Shorecliff Lane
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM

19772 Shorecliff Lane

19772 Shorecliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19772 Shorecliff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
volleyball court
Fabulous Fully Furnished Remodelled 4 Bedroom & 4 Bathroom Condo in the Beach close community of Beach Walk in the heart of Huntington Beach. Large Living & Dining Area opens up to a tropical oasis with an orange tree, a clementine tree and large lush palms complete with Running Fountains. Spacious Kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances and Keurig Coffee Machine for your morning latte. New Central Air Condition to keep you comfortable in the hot summer months. Detached 2 car garage with washer and dryer accessible through private courtyard with running fountain, grill and tropical landscape. Two Master Suites plus two large bedrooms upstairs all with vaulted ceilings and Televisions in all rooms plus ceiling fans and walk in closets. Two Person Jetted Tub in Master. Recently Remodelled Community Clubhouse with large Resort Style Pool & Spa, Sand Volleyball Court, Ping Pong Table and Pickle Ball. Enjoy a short walk to Dog Beach & the Surf and Sand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19772 Shorecliff Lane have any available units?
19772 Shorecliff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19772 Shorecliff Lane have?
Some of 19772 Shorecliff Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19772 Shorecliff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19772 Shorecliff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19772 Shorecliff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19772 Shorecliff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19772 Shorecliff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19772 Shorecliff Lane offers parking.
Does 19772 Shorecliff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19772 Shorecliff Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19772 Shorecliff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19772 Shorecliff Lane has a pool.
Does 19772 Shorecliff Lane have accessible units?
No, 19772 Shorecliff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19772 Shorecliff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19772 Shorecliff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19772 Shorecliff Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19772 Shorecliff Lane has units with air conditioning.
