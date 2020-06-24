All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19611 Sacramento
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

19611 Sacramento

19611 Sacramento Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19611 Sacramento Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home featuring an open floor plan with custom wood windows & doors, & rich wood floors on both levels. Light & bright kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances, recessed/upgraded lighting throughout. All bedrooms upstairs are spacious with an upgraded hallway bathroom with shower/tub. Large master retreat with en-suite bathroom with dual sinks & his & hers closets. Additional features include formal living room with vaulted ceilings & marble fireplace, built-in bookshelves & slate fireplace in spacious family room, 3-car garage, & large attic for storage. Professionally landscaped drought resistant front yard, plus a large and wonderful lush backyard with plenty of trees for extra privacy, shade & perfect for year round entertaining & relaxing! Only steps away, Newland park offers a great space to walk, play with kids, or just enjoy beautiful open space. Easy access to freeways and PCH. Close to exceptional schools, a short bike ride to world class beaches, and the fine dining, entertainment and shops at Main St and Pacific City! Terms longer than 12-months will be considered. Pets will be considered. Please call with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19611 Sacramento have any available units?
19611 Sacramento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19611 Sacramento have?
Some of 19611 Sacramento's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19611 Sacramento currently offering any rent specials?
19611 Sacramento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19611 Sacramento pet-friendly?
Yes, 19611 Sacramento is pet friendly.
Does 19611 Sacramento offer parking?
Yes, 19611 Sacramento offers parking.
Does 19611 Sacramento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19611 Sacramento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19611 Sacramento have a pool?
No, 19611 Sacramento does not have a pool.
Does 19611 Sacramento have accessible units?
No, 19611 Sacramento does not have accessible units.
Does 19611 Sacramento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19611 Sacramento has units with dishwashers.
Does 19611 Sacramento have units with air conditioning?
No, 19611 Sacramento does not have units with air conditioning.
