19611 Sacramento

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 ½ bath home featuring an open floor plan with custom wood windows & doors, & rich wood floors on both levels. Light & bright kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances, recessed/upgraded lighting throughout. All bedrooms upstairs are spacious with an upgraded hallway bathroom with shower/tub. Large master retreat with en-suite bathroom with dual sinks & his & hers closets. Additional features include formal living room with vaulted ceilings & marble fireplace, built-in bookshelves & slate fireplace in spacious family room, 3-car garage, & large attic for storage. Professionally landscaped drought resistant front yard, plus a large and wonderful lush backyard with plenty of trees for extra privacy, shade & perfect for year round entertaining & relaxing! Only steps away, Newland park offers a great space to walk, play with kids, or just enjoy beautiful open space. Easy access to freeways and PCH. Close to exceptional schools, a short bike ride to world class beaches, and the fine dining, entertainment and shops at Main St and Pacific City! Terms longer than 12-months will be considered. Pets will be considered. Please call with questions.