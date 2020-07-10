All apartments in Huntington Beach
19552 Helena Circle

19552 Helena Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19552 Helena Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Upgraded and Remodeled Thoughout this Superb Huntington View Home is Located on an Quiet Interior Cul-De-Sac Street Featuring All New Designer Interior Paint, New Wood Laminate Floors and Plush Wall-To-Wall Carpeting, Upgraded Kitchen with Natural Wood Cabinetry. Subway Tile Backsplash, and Quartz Countertops. Including All New Stainless Steel Appliances Opening to an Oversized Familyroom with Second Brick Fireplace and Full Bath Featuring Walk-In Shower Conveniently Located Downstairs for Guests. Additional Features Include Spacious Master Suite with Completely Remodeled Master Bath with Dual Sink Quartz Vanity, Custom Matching Mirror and Light, Oversized Walk-In Shower with His & Her Closets (One Walk-In), PLUS "4" Guest Bedrms with Another Remodeled Bath with Dual Sink Vanity and Separate Tub/Shower. Backyard Features Oversized Pool and Spa with Lush Landscaping and Covered Patio Area Perfect for Family Gatherings on a Warm Summer Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19552 Helena Circle have any available units?
19552 Helena Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19552 Helena Circle have?
Some of 19552 Helena Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19552 Helena Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19552 Helena Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19552 Helena Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19552 Helena Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19552 Helena Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19552 Helena Circle offers parking.
Does 19552 Helena Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19552 Helena Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19552 Helena Circle have a pool?
Yes, 19552 Helena Circle has a pool.
Does 19552 Helena Circle have accessible units?
No, 19552 Helena Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19552 Helena Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19552 Helena Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19552 Helena Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19552 Helena Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

