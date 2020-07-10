19552 Helena Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully Upgraded and Remodeled Thoughout this Superb Huntington View Home is Located on an Quiet Interior Cul-De-Sac Street Featuring All New Designer Interior Paint, New Wood Laminate Floors and Plush Wall-To-Wall Carpeting, Upgraded Kitchen with Natural Wood Cabinetry. Subway Tile Backsplash, and Quartz Countertops. Including All New Stainless Steel Appliances Opening to an Oversized Familyroom with Second Brick Fireplace and Full Bath Featuring Walk-In Shower Conveniently Located Downstairs for Guests. Additional Features Include Spacious Master Suite with Completely Remodeled Master Bath with Dual Sink Quartz Vanity, Custom Matching Mirror and Light, Oversized Walk-In Shower with His & Her Closets (One Walk-In), PLUS "4" Guest Bedrms with Another Remodeled Bath with Dual Sink Vanity and Separate Tub/Shower. Backyard Features Oversized Pool and Spa with Lush Landscaping and Covered Patio Area Perfect for Family Gatherings on a Warm Summer Day.