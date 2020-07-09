19352 Bethel Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great cul-de-sac location. This 2-bedroom, plus office is freshly painted in current color palette. The home is enhanced with tile and laminate flooring, upgraded baseboards, 6-panel doors, central heating and air-conditioning to keep you comfortable throughout the seasons. Plenty of kitchen cabinetry, stone counters, stove-top, microwave, oven, steamer oven, and dishwasher appliances. Spacious living room with recessed lighting, fireplace and dual-pane windows throughout. Remodeled master and hallway bathrooms. Bedrooms have custom built-in closets. 2-car garage, laundry hook-ups, utility sink, storage shelves, with additional driveway space. Large backyard features peach, pomegranate, lime, persimmon, guava, and pear trees. Gardener included in the rent. Conveniently located to schools, parks, shopping, and transportation.