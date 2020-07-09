All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
19352 Bethel Circle
19352 Bethel Circle

19352 Bethel Circle
Location

19352 Bethel Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great cul-de-sac location. This 2-bedroom, plus office is freshly painted in current color palette. The home is enhanced with tile and laminate flooring, upgraded baseboards, 6-panel doors, central heating and air-conditioning to keep you comfortable throughout the seasons. Plenty of kitchen cabinetry, stone counters, stove-top, microwave, oven, steamer oven, and dishwasher appliances. Spacious living room with recessed lighting, fireplace and dual-pane windows throughout. Remodeled master and hallway bathrooms. Bedrooms have custom built-in closets. 2-car garage, laundry hook-ups, utility sink, storage shelves, with additional driveway space. Large backyard features peach, pomegranate, lime, persimmon, guava, and pear trees. Gardener included in the rent. Conveniently located to schools, parks, shopping, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19352 Bethel Circle have any available units?
19352 Bethel Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19352 Bethel Circle have?
Some of 19352 Bethel Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19352 Bethel Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19352 Bethel Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19352 Bethel Circle pet-friendly?
No, 19352 Bethel Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19352 Bethel Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19352 Bethel Circle offers parking.
Does 19352 Bethel Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19352 Bethel Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19352 Bethel Circle have a pool?
No, 19352 Bethel Circle does not have a pool.
Does 19352 Bethel Circle have accessible units?
No, 19352 Bethel Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19352 Bethel Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19352 Bethel Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 19352 Bethel Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19352 Bethel Circle has units with air conditioning.

