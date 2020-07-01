19351 Sunray Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! See yourself in this Cape Cod style single level condo, nestled in a serene & private location in the highly sought-after community of Pacific Ranch - just 2 miles from the beach. This home features a cozy entry w/a private porch and one-car enclosed garage. Master bedroom suite is spacious and en-suite includes couple's sinks and dual mirrored wardrobe. Enjoy direct access to yoour private patio that over looks the green belt. Tile throughout kitchen and living room with nice upgraded wood flooring in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit. Community is secure with guard gates, well-manicured grounds, assigned carport, ample guest parking, three sparkling pools, hot tubs, BBQs & clubhouses, freeways, shopping, dining, Pacific City & Award-Winning Schools.