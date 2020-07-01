All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
19351 Sunray Lane
19351 Sunray Lane

19351 Sunray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19351 Sunray Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! See yourself in this Cape Cod style single level condo, nestled in a serene & private location in the highly sought-after community of Pacific Ranch - just 2 miles from the beach. This home features a cozy entry w/a private porch and one-car enclosed garage. Master bedroom suite is spacious and en-suite includes couple's sinks and dual mirrored wardrobe. Enjoy direct access to yoour private patio that over looks the green belt. Tile throughout kitchen and living room with nice upgraded wood flooring in both bedrooms. Washer and dryer in unit. Community is secure with guard gates, well-manicured grounds, assigned carport, ample guest parking, three sparkling pools, hot tubs, BBQs & clubhouses, freeways, shopping, dining, Pacific City & Award-Winning Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19351 Sunray Lane have any available units?
19351 Sunray Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19351 Sunray Lane have?
Some of 19351 Sunray Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19351 Sunray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19351 Sunray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19351 Sunray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19351 Sunray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19351 Sunray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19351 Sunray Lane offers parking.
Does 19351 Sunray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19351 Sunray Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19351 Sunray Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19351 Sunray Lane has a pool.
Does 19351 Sunray Lane have accessible units?
No, 19351 Sunray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19351 Sunray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19351 Sunray Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19351 Sunray Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19351 Sunray Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

