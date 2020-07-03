19342 PEACHTREE Lane

Amenities

STUNNING UPGRADED 2 MASTER BEDROOMS! Situated in the ocean close and guard gated community of Seacliff on the Greens. Charming kitchen with white cabinets, opens to dining and nook complete with charming balcony. A step-down living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a sliders leading to a large patio makes a perfect spot to entertain. Convenient inside laundry area upstairs. Impressive master bedroom with fireplace, a balcony, huge walk in closet, a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Second bedroom offers its own private full bath.! The community offers 4 pools and two blocks from the beach. Private golf and tennis club nearby! To schedule a private showing please contact Veronica Potter 949-933-1668.