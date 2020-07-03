All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19342 PEACHTREE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19342 PEACHTREE Lane
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:35 PM

19342 PEACHTREE Lane

19342 Peachtree Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19342 Peachtree Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
STUNNING UPGRADED 2 MASTER BEDROOMS! Situated in the ocean close and guard gated community of Seacliff on the Greens. Charming kitchen with white cabinets, opens to dining and nook complete with charming balcony. A step-down living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a sliders leading to a large patio makes a perfect spot to entertain. Convenient inside laundry area upstairs. Impressive master bedroom with fireplace, a balcony, huge walk in closet, a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Second bedroom offers its own private full bath.! The community offers 4 pools and two blocks from the beach. Private golf and tennis club nearby! To schedule a private showing please contact Veronica Potter 949-933-1668.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane have any available units?
19342 PEACHTREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane have?
Some of 19342 PEACHTREE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19342 PEACHTREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19342 PEACHTREE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19342 PEACHTREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19342 PEACHTREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane offer parking?
No, 19342 PEACHTREE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19342 PEACHTREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19342 PEACHTREE Lane has a pool.
Does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 19342 PEACHTREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19342 PEACHTREE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19342 PEACHTREE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19342 PEACHTREE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles