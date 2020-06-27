19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7

Amenities

Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath End unit in Pier Point gated community - Must see property! This end unit condo boasts vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and new flooring throughout. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with great closet space. This home also has an added bonus loft area that would make a great play area for kids or extra storage. The home has a lovely gas fireplace in the living room. Laundry in unit. Wrap around balcony. The home has a one car garage with a one car driveway. Rent includes: Water, Trash, Cable, and Internet.



Home is available for move in, on or after 2/17/2020 with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com Pets please submit for owner approval.



(RLNE5533013)