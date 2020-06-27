All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7

19222 Shoreline Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19222 Shoreline Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath End unit in Pier Point gated community - Must see property! This end unit condo boasts vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting and new flooring throughout. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom with great closet space. This home also has an added bonus loft area that would make a great play area for kids or extra storage. The home has a lovely gas fireplace in the living room. Laundry in unit. Wrap around balcony. The home has a one car garage with a one car driveway. Rent includes: Water, Trash, Cable, and Internet.

Home is available for move in, on or after 2/17/2020 with a 12 month lease and $2950 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com Pets please submit for owner approval.

(RLNE5533013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 have any available units?
19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 have?
Some of 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 have a pool?
Yes, 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 has a pool.
Does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19222 Shoreline Lane Unit 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles