1901 Lake Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

Stunning luxury home in Huntington Beach! The curb appeal starts with lush tropical landscaping, slate gray flagstone pavers line the walkway and porch leading up to the front door. Kitchen has marble counters, beautiful cabinets, 5-burner gas cook top with grill, stainless steel appliances, double oven, built in microwave, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is an intimate dining space complete with coffee bar and sliding glass doors that leads out to the patio. This home also includes a formal dining space located off of the living room. The master bedroom has wood laminate flooring, large windows and a cozy fireplace. The master bathroom has dual sinks with marble counters, soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and a spacious walk-in closet. At the top of the staircase is a large landing with cozy seating area or a possible office area. The second master bedroom has sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony with great views of the city. The en suite has one sink, vanity seating area, walk-in closet and shower in tub. Backyard is lined with raised planter beds, flagstone pavers, ferns, plenty of greenery, built-in BBQ and room for entertaining. This home is blocks from the beach, downtown Huntington Beach, near Seacliff Village shopping, Pacific City, Huntington Central Park and Equestrian Center and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.