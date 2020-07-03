All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

1901 Lake Street

1901 Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Lake Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Stunning luxury home in Huntington Beach! The curb appeal starts with lush tropical landscaping, slate gray flagstone pavers line the walkway and porch leading up to the front door. Kitchen has marble counters, beautiful cabinets, 5-burner gas cook top with grill, stainless steel appliances, double oven, built in microwave, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is an intimate dining space complete with coffee bar and sliding glass doors that leads out to the patio. This home also includes a formal dining space located off of the living room. The master bedroom has wood laminate flooring, large windows and a cozy fireplace. The master bathroom has dual sinks with marble counters, soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and a spacious walk-in closet. At the top of the staircase is a large landing with cozy seating area or a possible office area. The second master bedroom has sliding glass doors leading to a private balcony with great views of the city. The en suite has one sink, vanity seating area, walk-in closet and shower in tub. Backyard is lined with raised planter beds, flagstone pavers, ferns, plenty of greenery, built-in BBQ and room for entertaining. This home is blocks from the beach, downtown Huntington Beach, near Seacliff Village shopping, Pacific City, Huntington Central Park and Equestrian Center and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Lake Street have any available units?
1901 Lake Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1901 Lake Street have?
Some of 1901 Lake Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Lake Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 1901 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1901 Lake Street offer parking?
No, 1901 Lake Street does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 1901 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 1901 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 Lake Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Lake Street does not have units with air conditioning.

