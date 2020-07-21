18591 Park Ridge Ln

Amenities

The largest floorplan & lot at Seacliff's hidden gem The Keys. Gated community. This house sits on a corner. The driveway can fit 3 cars (plenty of visitor parking is few steps away). Installed solar system, Ecowater filtering system for the whole house and double filter for the kitchen, new floor on the first floor, passcode lock on the front door so you don't need a key, Nest smart thermostat that allows you to control room temperature from your phone, new range, 2 years old Bosch dishwasher, double door fridge, washer and dryer optional. Huge backyard that can be used for lots of things. Lots of privacy and nice view thanks to the small park behind the backyard! This whole house is sunny, airy with a natural feeling. So quiet but 5-10 minutes away from shopping plaza, downtown & beach. A Must See! Owner covers electricity valued $85, high speed internet valued $75/month.



