Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

18591 Park Ridge Ln

18591 Park Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18591 Park Ridge Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
The largest floorplan & lot at Seacliff's hidden gem The Keys. Gated community. This house sits on a corner. The driveway can fit 3 cars (plenty of visitor parking is few steps away). Installed solar system, Ecowater filtering system for the whole house and double filter for the kitchen, new floor on the first floor, passcode lock on the front door so you don't need a key, Nest smart thermostat that allows you to control room temperature from your phone, new range, 2 years old Bosch dishwasher, double door fridge, washer and dryer optional. Huge backyard that can be used for lots of things. Lots of privacy and nice view thanks to the small park behind the backyard! This whole house is sunny, airy with a natural feeling. So quiet but 5-10 minutes away from shopping plaza, downtown & beach. A Must See! Owner covers electricity valued $85, high speed internet valued $75/month.

(RLNE5622162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18591 Park Ridge Ln have any available units?
18591 Park Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18591 Park Ridge Ln have?
Some of 18591 Park Ridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18591 Park Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18591 Park Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18591 Park Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18591 Park Ridge Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18591 Park Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18591 Park Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 18591 Park Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18591 Park Ridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18591 Park Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 18591 Park Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18591 Park Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 18591 Park Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18591 Park Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18591 Park Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 18591 Park Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 18591 Park Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
