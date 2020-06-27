All apartments in Huntington Beach
18462 Gina Lane
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

18462 Gina Lane

18462 Gina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18462 Gina Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This house is ready for you to make it your home! Located in a great area in Huntington Beach, this home has been highly upgraded starting with the kitchen which has newer cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All the bathrooms have been upgraded with newer vanities and quartz counter tops. The downstairs has a beautiful wood like tile as well as all the bathrooms. This home has a great master suite with high ceilings, a balcony with great views of the local mountains and the surrounding area, a huge walk-in closet and a large bathroom. The other bedrooms are also good sized and have plenty of room. The yard is the best of both worlds in that it is low maintenance but still large enough to entertain and enjoy. There are great views from the yard as well. This home has other great features including an attached 2 car garage with direct access, double pain windows, a stainless steel fridge included, washer and dryer included, recessed lighting, modern grey paint and a driveway. Located in the desired Huntington Viewpoint North community, there is a pool and spa as well as lush greenery. The location is superb as it is just minutes to the beach, Downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City and Bella Terra. There is also easy freeway access. This is truly a must see! For more information or a showing, please contact The Youngmark Group at 714-658-9989.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18462 Gina Lane have any available units?
18462 Gina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18462 Gina Lane have?
Some of 18462 Gina Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18462 Gina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18462 Gina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18462 Gina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18462 Gina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18462 Gina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18462 Gina Lane offers parking.
Does 18462 Gina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18462 Gina Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18462 Gina Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18462 Gina Lane has a pool.
Does 18462 Gina Lane have accessible units?
No, 18462 Gina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18462 Gina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18462 Gina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18462 Gina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18462 Gina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
