18462 Gina Lane

This house is ready for you to make it your home! Located in a great area in Huntington Beach, this home has been highly upgraded starting with the kitchen which has newer cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All the bathrooms have been upgraded with newer vanities and quartz counter tops. The downstairs has a beautiful wood like tile as well as all the bathrooms. This home has a great master suite with high ceilings, a balcony with great views of the local mountains and the surrounding area, a huge walk-in closet and a large bathroom. The other bedrooms are also good sized and have plenty of room. The yard is the best of both worlds in that it is low maintenance but still large enough to entertain and enjoy. There are great views from the yard as well. This home has other great features including an attached 2 car garage with direct access, double pain windows, a stainless steel fridge included, washer and dryer included, recessed lighting, modern grey paint and a driveway. Located in the desired Huntington Viewpoint North community, there is a pool and spa as well as lush greenery. The location is superb as it is just minutes to the beach, Downtown Huntington Beach, Pacific City and Bella Terra. There is also easy freeway access. This is truly a must see! For more information or a showing, please contact The Youngmark Group at 714-658-9989.