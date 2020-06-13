17972 Baron Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted. The Ceilings are Smooth. All the Windows are NEW, Dual Pane with NEW Vertical Blinds. There are 2 large bedrooms - each with NEW Carpet & Ceiling Fan/Light; the 1 full bathroom has a NEWLY re-finished Tub/Shower, NEW Quartz vanity counter, NEW sink & Faucet. There is NEW, easy care Flooring in the hallway, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Bathroom. The Kitchen has been remodeled with NEW Cabinet re-facing, NEW Doors and Drawers, NEW Quartz Counters with an extension for Seating. The Laundry Hookups are located in the Detached, Single Car garage with Garage Door Opener. Tenant pays for Electric & Gas. Tenant brings own Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Owner pays for Water and Trash. This is a No Smoking Unit. (The staircase leading to Apartment 4 is in the Courtyard.) Contact Diane 714-299-4242 for more information. Showings by Appointment only and in compliance with CDC guidelines of Covid 19 conduct.