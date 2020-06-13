All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

17972 Baron Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Available Now. Welcome to this Remodeled, Upper Unit in a 4-PLex on a Cul de Sac street near Central Park in Huntington Beach. No one Above or Below. There is a Private Balcony/Deck entry. The interiors have been Freshly Painted. The Ceilings are Smooth. All the Windows are NEW, Dual Pane with NEW Vertical Blinds. There are 2 large bedrooms - each with NEW Carpet & Ceiling Fan/Light; the 1 full bathroom has a NEWLY re-finished Tub/Shower, NEW Quartz vanity counter, NEW sink & Faucet. There is NEW, easy care Flooring in the hallway, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Bathroom. The Kitchen has been remodeled with NEW Cabinet re-facing, NEW Doors and Drawers, NEW Quartz Counters with an extension for Seating. The Laundry Hookups are located in the Detached, Single Car garage with Garage Door Opener. Tenant pays for Electric & Gas. Tenant brings own Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Owner pays for Water and Trash. This is a No Smoking Unit. (The staircase leading to Apartment 4 is in the Courtyard.) Contact Diane 714-299-4242 for more information. Showings by Appointment only and in compliance with CDC guidelines of Covid 19 conduct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17972 Baron Circle have any available units?
17972 Baron Circle has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17972 Baron Circle have?
Some of 17972 Baron Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17972 Baron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17972 Baron Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17972 Baron Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17972 Baron Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17972 Baron Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17972 Baron Circle does offer parking.
Does 17972 Baron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17972 Baron Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17972 Baron Circle have a pool?
No, 17972 Baron Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17972 Baron Circle have accessible units?
No, 17972 Baron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17972 Baron Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17972 Baron Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 17972 Baron Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 17972 Baron Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
