17831 La Costa Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry w/d hookup Property Amenities pool garage

Beautiful Roomy 2 bedroom Condo for Lease. Must See! - Welcome to your new home! This Condo is absolutely amazing! Its a single story unit with vaulted ceilings! It also features refinished kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, new carpet, attached 1 car garage and additional assigned space, washer and dryer hookups, and a private master vanity. The HOA pool is also right next to the unit! This unit will rent fast! Call us today to set up an appointment to see you new home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4584648)