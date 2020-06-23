All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
17831 La Costa Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17831 La Costa Ln

17831 La Costa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17831 La Costa Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful Roomy 2 bedroom Condo for Lease. Must See! - Welcome to your new home! This Condo is absolutely amazing! Its a single story unit with vaulted ceilings! It also features refinished kitchen cabinets, fresh paint, new carpet, attached 1 car garage and additional assigned space, washer and dryer hookups, and a private master vanity. The HOA pool is also right next to the unit! This unit will rent fast! Call us today to set up an appointment to see you new home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4584648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17831 La Costa Ln have any available units?
17831 La Costa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17831 La Costa Ln have?
Some of 17831 La Costa Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17831 La Costa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17831 La Costa Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17831 La Costa Ln pet-friendly?
No, 17831 La Costa Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17831 La Costa Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17831 La Costa Ln does offer parking.
Does 17831 La Costa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17831 La Costa Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17831 La Costa Ln have a pool?
Yes, 17831 La Costa Ln has a pool.
Does 17831 La Costa Ln have accessible units?
No, 17831 La Costa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17831 La Costa Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17831 La Costa Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17831 La Costa Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17831 La Costa Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
