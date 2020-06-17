17711 Wrightwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 3 B/R1 1/4 bath 2 car garage for rent.



Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 1/4 bathroom tile floors in bath and shower stall. Hardwood floors in kitchen,family room and bonus rooms.

Bedrooms are carpeted. Lots of storage with closet organizers in all bedrooms.Family room has cozy free standing fireplace. House has a lot of natural light with several skylights.Kitchen has dishwasher,0ven gas stove top,reverse osmosis water system. Laundry room in garage. Back yard has some grass

with custom hobby or playhouse.Backyard has fruit baring Myer Lemon and Valencia Orange trees. House has paid gardening services that come weekly.

Quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands.

In OceanView School district, with both Huntington Beach high school and Marina high school just minutes away.

