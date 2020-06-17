All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

17711 Wrightwood Ln

17711 Wrightwood Lane
Location

17711 Wrightwood Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful 3 B/R1 1/4 bath 2 car garage for rent. - Property Id: 139628

Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 1/4 bathroom tile floors in bath and shower stall. Hardwood floors in kitchen,family room and bonus rooms.
Bedrooms are carpeted. Lots of storage with closet organizers in all bedrooms.Family room has cozy free standing fireplace. House has a lot of natural light with several skylights.Kitchen has dishwasher,0ven gas stove top,reverse osmosis water system. Laundry room in garage. Back yard has some grass
with custom hobby or playhouse.Backyard has fruit baring Myer Lemon and Valencia Orange trees. House has paid gardening services that come weekly.
Quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands.
In OceanView School district, with both Huntington Beach high school and Marina high school just minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139628p
Property Id 139628

(RLNE5042861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17711 Wrightwood Ln have any available units?
17711 Wrightwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17711 Wrightwood Ln have?
Some of 17711 Wrightwood Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17711 Wrightwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17711 Wrightwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17711 Wrightwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17711 Wrightwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17711 Wrightwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17711 Wrightwood Ln offers parking.
Does 17711 Wrightwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17711 Wrightwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17711 Wrightwood Ln have a pool?
No, 17711 Wrightwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17711 Wrightwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 17711 Wrightwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17711 Wrightwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17711 Wrightwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17711 Wrightwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17711 Wrightwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
