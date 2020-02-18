17661 Van Buren Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Front facing two story end unit. Landscaped front yard and private back patio. Living room has new carpet and a fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with dark cabinets and granite counters. The unit has its own separate laundry room with matching cabinets. The master bedroom has a large private balcony and a ceiling fan. The unit includes a garage and a second garage or carport is available.