17661 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Newland
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Front facing two story end unit. Landscaped front yard and private back patio. Living room has new carpet and a fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with dark cabinets and granite counters. The unit has its own separate laundry room with matching cabinets. The master bedroom has a large private balcony and a ceiling fan. The unit includes a garage and a second garage or carport is available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have any available units?
17661 Van Buren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17661 Van Buren Lane have?
Some of 17661 Van Buren Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17661 Van Buren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17661 Van Buren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.