Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

17661 Van Buren Lane

17661 Van Buren Street · No Longer Available
Location

17661 Van Buren Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Front facing two story end unit. Landscaped front yard and private back patio. Living room has new carpet and a fireplace. The kitchen has been updated with dark cabinets and granite counters. The unit has its own separate laundry room with matching cabinets. The master bedroom has a large private balcony and a ceiling fan. The unit includes a garage and a second garage or carport is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have any available units?
17661 Van Buren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17661 Van Buren Lane have?
Some of 17661 Van Buren Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17661 Van Buren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17661 Van Buren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17661 Van Buren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17661 Van Buren Lane offers parking.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have a pool?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have accessible units?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17661 Van Buren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
