All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17661 Van Buren Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17661 Van Buren Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:38 AM

17661 Van Buren Lane

17661 Van Buren Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17661 Van Buren Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 12/01/19
Completely renovated 2 story apartment: Sleek and modernized 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath townhome-style apartment in Huntington Beach, available now. Short drive to Pacific City Shopping Center or Bella Terra Shopping Center. Has new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new paint, and hardwood laminate flooring, upstairs balcony, and private patio. Building does not allow pets.
Applicants need to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check.
Email/Call/Text for more information or a Rental application. Looking for a prospective tenant making 3x the monthly rent (gross income), has a credit score of 650 or higher and no prior evictions.Serious inquires only.
Owner pays for water and trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have any available units?
17661 Van Buren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17661 Van Buren Lane have?
Some of 17661 Van Buren Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17661 Van Buren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17661 Van Buren Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17661 Van Buren Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17661 Van Buren Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17661 Van Buren Lane does offer parking.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17661 Van Buren Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have a pool?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have accessible units?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17661 Van Buren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17661 Van Buren Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17661 Van Buren Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles