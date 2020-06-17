17661 Van Buren Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE 12/01/19

Completely renovated 2 story apartment: Sleek and modernized 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bath townhome-style apartment in Huntington Beach, available now. Short drive to Pacific City Shopping Center or Bella Terra Shopping Center. Has new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new paint, and hardwood laminate flooring, upstairs balcony, and private patio. Building does not allow pets.

Applicants need to complete a rental application and authorize a $35 credit and background check.

Email/Call/Text for more information or a Rental application. Looking for a prospective tenant making 3x the monthly rent (gross income), has a credit score of 650 or higher and no prior evictions.Serious inquires only.

Owner pays for water and trash