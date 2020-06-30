17621 Newland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Be the first to live in this newly renovated end unit home. Tastefully decorated in neutral tones.New wood laminate floors throughout with new baseboards.No carpets.New interior paint. Spacious living room.Dining room is located off of the kitchen and has a new ceiling fan. Large master bedroom has mirrored closet doors.The other two bedrooms are good sized. The windows are all newer and the window coverings are plantation shutters There is central air and a newer hot water heater. The kitchen has a new stainless steel gas stove with griddle, stainless steel dishwasher, and microwave oven. All of the cabinetry is shaker, and the counter tops are granite and the pull handles are new. The kitchen sink, faucet and garbage disposal are new. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen for a full size washer and dryer. The downstairs half bathroom has a new toilet, vanity, sink, and fixtures. New light fixtures throughout. The upstairs full bath has a new tub and and a new tiled shower complete with mosaic tile niche. The bathroom also has a new vanity, sink and bath fixtures. Large patio off of the dining room is enclosed. Perfect for pets. Bayshores is a great complex that features plenty of greenbelts and lush landscaping. he complex recently had all of the exteriors painted. Guaranteed parking in the covered carport with plenty of storage. Water and trash are paid for by the owner.There is a community pool and clubhouse and you are conveniently located to shopping and freeways.