Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17621 Newland Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

17621 Newland Street

17621 Newland Street · No Longer Available
Location

17621 Newland Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Be the first to live in this newly renovated end unit home. Tastefully decorated in neutral tones.New wood laminate floors throughout with new baseboards.No carpets.New interior paint. Spacious living room.Dining room is located off of the kitchen and has a new ceiling fan. Large master bedroom has mirrored closet doors.The other two bedrooms are good sized. The windows are all newer and the window coverings are plantation shutters There is central air and a newer hot water heater. The kitchen has a new stainless steel gas stove with griddle, stainless steel dishwasher, and microwave oven. All of the cabinetry is shaker, and the counter tops are granite and the pull handles are new. The kitchen sink, faucet and garbage disposal are new. Separate laundry room off of the kitchen for a full size washer and dryer. The downstairs half bathroom has a new toilet, vanity, sink, and fixtures. New light fixtures throughout. The upstairs full bath has a new tub and and a new tiled shower complete with mosaic tile niche. The bathroom also has a new vanity, sink and bath fixtures. Large patio off of the dining room is enclosed. Perfect for pets. Bayshores is a great complex that features plenty of greenbelts and lush landscaping. he complex recently had all of the exteriors painted. Guaranteed parking in the covered carport with plenty of storage. Water and trash are paid for by the owner.There is a community pool and clubhouse and you are conveniently located to shopping and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17621 Newland Street have any available units?
17621 Newland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17621 Newland Street have?
Some of 17621 Newland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17621 Newland Street currently offering any rent specials?
17621 Newland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17621 Newland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17621 Newland Street is pet friendly.
Does 17621 Newland Street offer parking?
Yes, 17621 Newland Street offers parking.
Does 17621 Newland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17621 Newland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17621 Newland Street have a pool?
Yes, 17621 Newland Street has a pool.
Does 17621 Newland Street have accessible units?
No, 17621 Newland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17621 Newland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17621 Newland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17621 Newland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17621 Newland Street has units with air conditioning.

