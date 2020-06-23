17601 NEWLAND Street

Amenities

Start 2019 in STYLE! Glamorous, chic Tri-Level Townhome with two Master Bedrooms. 1st Master features a bonus loft through a spiral staircase that can be used as a den or office. Second Master has 2 spacious closets, plantation shutters, access to a private outdoor balcony. Both Masters come with private bathrooms. Other features include gorgeous laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace, private outdoor patio from living room, 3 parking spaces (2 attached garaged, 1 uncovered assigned), wifi Nest Thermostat, upgraded granite counters and chandeliers. Included are refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, and a fancy wine cooler! Great location - minutes from the beach, HB Pier, Pacific City, Central Park, Bella Terra, Mile Square Park, and Golden West College. Unit is MOVE IN Ready for immediate occupancy! Note unit is UNFURNISHED.