17601 NEWLAND Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17601 NEWLAND Street

17601 Newland Street · No Longer Available
Location

17601 Newland Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Start 2019 in STYLE! Glamorous, chic Tri-Level Townhome with two Master Bedrooms. 1st Master features a bonus loft through a spiral staircase that can be used as a den or office. Second Master has 2 spacious closets, plantation shutters, access to a private outdoor balcony. Both Masters come with private bathrooms. Other features include gorgeous laminate flooring throughout, gas fireplace, private outdoor patio from living room, 3 parking spaces (2 attached garaged, 1 uncovered assigned), wifi Nest Thermostat, upgraded granite counters and chandeliers. Included are refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave, dishwasher, and a fancy wine cooler! Great location - minutes from the beach, HB Pier, Pacific City, Central Park, Bella Terra, Mile Square Park, and Golden West College. Unit is MOVE IN Ready for immediate occupancy! Note unit is UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17601 NEWLAND Street have any available units?
17601 NEWLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17601 NEWLAND Street have?
Some of 17601 NEWLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 NEWLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
17601 NEWLAND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 NEWLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 17601 NEWLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17601 NEWLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 17601 NEWLAND Street does offer parking.
Does 17601 NEWLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17601 NEWLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 NEWLAND Street have a pool?
No, 17601 NEWLAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 17601 NEWLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 17601 NEWLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 NEWLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17601 NEWLAND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17601 NEWLAND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17601 NEWLAND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
