Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17352 Almelo Lane
17352 Almelo Lane

17352 Almelo Lane
Location

17352 Almelo Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Unusually clean and upgraded Family Home- Dutch Haven Country Club Tract. South of Warner. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Added master bedroom and full bath Downstairs- Could be Mother-in-laws or Guest Suite?, traditional master and master bath upstairs plus 2 more bedrooms and hall bath. Recessed lighting, crown molding, granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Stainless appliances. Inside laundry room ( W & D not included) Direct access double garage. Super clean and quiet neighborhood. Living room with a bay window and seating bench, Family room has fireplace and wired for TV. Close to shopping and schools. Wood plantation shutters. Central A/C. Gardener service is included with lease. This is a special home- everything is like new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17352 Almelo Lane have any available units?
17352 Almelo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17352 Almelo Lane have?
Some of 17352 Almelo Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17352 Almelo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17352 Almelo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17352 Almelo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17352 Almelo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17352 Almelo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17352 Almelo Lane offers parking.
Does 17352 Almelo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17352 Almelo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17352 Almelo Lane have a pool?
No, 17352 Almelo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17352 Almelo Lane have accessible units?
No, 17352 Almelo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17352 Almelo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17352 Almelo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17352 Almelo Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17352 Almelo Lane has units with air conditioning.

