17352 Almelo Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Unusually clean and upgraded Family Home- Dutch Haven Country Club Tract. South of Warner. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Added master bedroom and full bath Downstairs- Could be Mother-in-laws or Guest Suite?, traditional master and master bath upstairs plus 2 more bedrooms and hall bath. Recessed lighting, crown molding, granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. Stainless appliances. Inside laundry room ( W & D not included) Direct access double garage. Super clean and quiet neighborhood. Living room with a bay window and seating bench, Family room has fireplace and wired for TV. Close to shopping and schools. Wood plantation shutters. Central A/C. Gardener service is included with lease. This is a special home- everything is like new.