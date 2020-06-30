17331 Burrows Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage new construction

Live in luxury in a "SHEA" home at Parkside Estates, the newest Huntington Beach community. You will find outstanding features and thoughtful details throughout this spacious two-story home. The exceptional floor plan consists of a master bedroom suite and a second bedroom suite, both on lower level. All 5 bedrooms have their separate baths. The home features a large open great room off a contemporary kitchen with Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner range, Moen faucet and rich cabinetry. A beautiful master bath boasts of Maple cabinets, spacious walk-in-closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, quartz countertops, custom shower tile with frameless glass door and Kohler freestanding tub. Home includes a Coastal California room with fireplace for outdoor entertaining. Some special features include a huge open bonus room with built in bar, laundry room with washer/dryer and a 3 car split garage. Wetlands, park and tot lot are just around the corner. Enjoy this lovely brand new home located close to best beaches, golf course and Huntington Central Park, and so much more