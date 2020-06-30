All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
17331 Burrows Lane
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:06 PM

17331 Burrows Lane

17331 Burrows Ln · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

17331 Burrows Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Live in luxury in a "SHEA" home at Parkside Estates, the newest Huntington Beach community. You will find outstanding features and thoughtful details throughout this spacious two-story home. The exceptional floor plan consists of a master bedroom suite and a second bedroom suite, both on lower level. All 5 bedrooms have their separate baths. The home features a large open great room off a contemporary kitchen with Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 6 burner range, Moen faucet and rich cabinetry. A beautiful master bath boasts of Maple cabinets, spacious walk-in-closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, quartz countertops, custom shower tile with frameless glass door and Kohler freestanding tub. Home includes a Coastal California room with fireplace for outdoor entertaining. Some special features include a huge open bonus room with built in bar, laundry room with washer/dryer and a 3 car split garage. Wetlands, park and tot lot are just around the corner. Enjoy this lovely brand new home located close to best beaches, golf course and Huntington Central Park, and so much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17331 Burrows Lane have any available units?
17331 Burrows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17331 Burrows Lane have?
Some of 17331 Burrows Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17331 Burrows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17331 Burrows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17331 Burrows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17331 Burrows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17331 Burrows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17331 Burrows Lane offers parking.
Does 17331 Burrows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17331 Burrows Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17331 Burrows Lane have a pool?
No, 17331 Burrows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17331 Burrows Lane have accessible units?
No, 17331 Burrows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17331 Burrows Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17331 Burrows Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17331 Burrows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17331 Burrows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

