Huntington Beach, CA
17192 Hague Lane
17192 Hague Lane

Location

17192 Hague Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious 2 car garage with three bedrooms 2 bath is available for immediate occupancy! This layout offers privacy and functionality located approximately 4 miles from the beach in Dutch Haven community. The kitchen and breakfast nook/ dining area & all bathrooms/ showers recently renovated, no carpet all new flooring & new paint.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17192 Hague Lane have any available units?
17192 Hague Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17192 Hague Lane have?
Some of 17192 Hague Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17192 Hague Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17192 Hague Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17192 Hague Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17192 Hague Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17192 Hague Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17192 Hague Lane offers parking.
Does 17192 Hague Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17192 Hague Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17192 Hague Lane have a pool?
No, 17192 Hague Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17192 Hague Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 17192 Hague Lane has accessible units.
Does 17192 Hague Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17192 Hague Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17192 Hague Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17192 Hague Lane has units with air conditioning.

