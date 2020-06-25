Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16921 Cod Circle #B
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:17 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16921 Cod Circle #B
16921 Cod Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
16921 Cod Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Upper Condo with community pool - This two bedroom upper condo has a two-car carport with storage.
Completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops with lots of cabinets with separate dinning area.
Large living room.
Washer and dryer located in the unit.
Located on a cul de sac with community pool. Close to shopping and minutes to the ocean.
(RLNE3491609)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16921 Cod Circle #B have any available units?
16921 Cod Circle #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 16921 Cod Circle #B have?
Some of 16921 Cod Circle #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16921 Cod Circle #B currently offering any rent specials?
16921 Cod Circle #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16921 Cod Circle #B pet-friendly?
No, 16921 Cod Circle #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 16921 Cod Circle #B offer parking?
Yes, 16921 Cod Circle #B offers parking.
Does 16921 Cod Circle #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16921 Cod Circle #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16921 Cod Circle #B have a pool?
Yes, 16921 Cod Circle #B has a pool.
Does 16921 Cod Circle #B have accessible units?
No, 16921 Cod Circle #B does not have accessible units.
Does 16921 Cod Circle #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 16921 Cod Circle #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16921 Cod Circle #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 16921 Cod Circle #B does not have units with air conditioning.
