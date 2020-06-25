16921 Cod Circle #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Upper Condo with community pool - This two bedroom upper condo has a two-car carport with storage.



Completely remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops with lots of cabinets with separate dinning area.



Large living room.



Washer and dryer located in the unit.



Located on a cul de sac with community pool. Close to shopping and minutes to the ocean.



(RLNE3491609)