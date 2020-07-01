16891 Green Lane

Amenities

Apartment Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, One Enclosed Garage, Two Patios, New Paint and New Carpet, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan and drapes included. Laundry is onsite. Owner pays water, trash and landscaping. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable and internet. 12 month lease required, Available now One mile from the beach. Rent is $1,675.00 and Security deposit is $1,675.00. If interested please reply to this ad or call Rick at 714-319-6465.

