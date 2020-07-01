All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

16891 Green Lane

16891 Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

16891 Green Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Apartment 1 bedroom 1 bath - Property Id: 237059

Apartment Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Fireplace, One Enclosed Garage, Two Patios, New Paint and New Carpet, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fan and drapes included. Laundry is onsite. Owner pays water, trash and landscaping. Tenant pays electricity, gas, cable and internet. 12 month lease required, Available now One mile from the beach. Rent is $1,675.00 and Security deposit is $1,675.00. If interested please reply to this ad or call Rick at 714-319-6465.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237059
Property Id 237059

(RLNE5624991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16891 Green Lane have any available units?
16891 Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16891 Green Lane have?
Some of 16891 Green Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16891 Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16891 Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16891 Green Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16891 Green Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16891 Green Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16891 Green Lane offers parking.
Does 16891 Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16891 Green Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16891 Green Lane have a pool?
No, 16891 Green Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16891 Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 16891 Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16891 Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16891 Green Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16891 Green Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16891 Green Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

