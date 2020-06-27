16871 S Pacific

Amenities

This Sunset Beach home has it all; on the sand with tons of outdoor space, this home has three beautifully designed floors. For monthly or weekly rentals, it is an entertainers delight, boasting a BoHo beach feel with a patio leading to the beach, along with a rooftop deck that gives you a 180 degree view of the Pacific Ocean. This property has a bedroom, bathroom, wet bar, living and dining room on the first floor; along with family room, dining area, kitchen and bathroom on the second. On the third level you will find a bedroom fitted with twin beds, a full bathroom, as well as a master suite with breathtaking views from Seal Beach to Huntington Beach. You have world class dining steps from the home, and Huntington beach a short drive away. Schedule your vacation or short term rental now!