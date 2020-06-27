All apartments in Huntington Beach
16871 S Pacific

16871 South Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16871 South Pacific Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Sunset Beach home has it all; on the sand with tons of outdoor space, this home has three beautifully designed floors. For monthly or weekly rentals, it is an entertainers delight, boasting a BoHo beach feel with a patio leading to the beach, along with a rooftop deck that gives you a 180 degree view of the Pacific Ocean. This property has a bedroom, bathroom, wet bar, living and dining room on the first floor; along with family room, dining area, kitchen and bathroom on the second. On the third level you will find a bedroom fitted with twin beds, a full bathroom, as well as a master suite with breathtaking views from Seal Beach to Huntington Beach. You have world class dining steps from the home, and Huntington beach a short drive away. Schedule your vacation or short term rental now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16871 S Pacific have any available units?
16871 S Pacific doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 16871 S Pacific currently offering any rent specials?
16871 S Pacific is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16871 S Pacific pet-friendly?
No, 16871 S Pacific is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16871 S Pacific offer parking?
No, 16871 S Pacific does not offer parking.
Does 16871 S Pacific have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16871 S Pacific does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16871 S Pacific have a pool?
No, 16871 S Pacific does not have a pool.
Does 16871 S Pacific have accessible units?
No, 16871 S Pacific does not have accessible units.
Does 16871 S Pacific have units with dishwashers?
No, 16871 S Pacific does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16871 S Pacific have units with air conditioning?
No, 16871 S Pacific does not have units with air conditioning.
