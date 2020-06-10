16752 Rhone Lane

Amenities

Only 37 total Classic Crest homes were built in 1971 in this private little enclave, so only two cul-de-sacs exist for the entire development with no through traffic, wide streets and underground utilities! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath clean and beautiful home has a high ceilings in the living room, a private back yard, newer furnace, contemporary newer wood laminate floors in high traffic areas and newer, neutral color carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Both bathrooms are nicely remodeled and the master bedroom is en-suite and features a large walk-in closet. Close to shopping and dining, entertainment and freeways. You've found your new home!

HOME HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD. WE HAVE MANY QUALIFIED APPLICATIONS AND ARE GIVING THE PEOPLE WHO SAW THE HOME 6/15/19 TIME TO SUBMIT. THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER SHOWINGS.