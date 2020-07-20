16752 Edgewater Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Within walking distance to Huntington Harbor schools, shopping & the marina nearby, and just a short bike ride to the beach, this classic Mediterranean residence is secluded behind a privacy wall with wrought iron gate. A fabulous courtyard provides a wonderful setting for outdoor gatherings while inside beautiful Brazilian walnut hardwood floors, vaulted cedar plank wood ceilings, two balconies, newer dual paned windows & French doors add rich authenticity to its 3,200 square foot design. Freshly painted inside & out, the home has a main level office with built-ins, plus 3BR (all with ceiling fans) & 2.5BA (one, a Jack & Jill) that include the spacious master suite with large walk-in closet & white tiled bathroom, plus a versatile space upstairs easily utilized as a 4th bedroom. Other highlights include a Great Room, a private dining room, family room with built-ins & functional kitchen featuring bar seating, granite countertops, white cabinetry (some are lighted) with pull out shelves, crown moldings, gas stove & oven. The yard with apricot, orange & lemon trees includes side & back yards–both with all new pavers, lighted walkway steps & a gas line installed for BBQ hook-up. The finished 2-car garage with plenty of storage features epoxy flooring. In addition, the home has a new furnace, wiring for an alarm system & freshly painted interior doors upgraded with new hardware & hinges. Ocean breezes & lush surrounds make this property a delightful respite from the ordinary.