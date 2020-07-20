All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

16752 Edgewater Lane

16752 Edgewater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16752 Edgewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Within walking distance to Huntington Harbor schools, shopping & the marina nearby, and just a short bike ride to the beach, this classic Mediterranean residence is secluded behind a privacy wall with wrought iron gate. A fabulous courtyard provides a wonderful setting for outdoor gatherings while inside beautiful Brazilian walnut hardwood floors, vaulted cedar plank wood ceilings, two balconies, newer dual paned windows & French doors add rich authenticity to its 3,200 square foot design. Freshly painted inside & out, the home has a main level office with built-ins, plus 3BR (all with ceiling fans) & 2.5BA (one, a Jack & Jill) that include the spacious master suite with large walk-in closet & white tiled bathroom, plus a versatile space upstairs easily utilized as a 4th bedroom. Other highlights include a Great Room, a private dining room, family room with built-ins & functional kitchen featuring bar seating, granite countertops, white cabinetry (some are lighted) with pull out shelves, crown moldings, gas stove & oven. The yard with apricot, orange & lemon trees includes side & back yards–both with all new pavers, lighted walkway steps & a gas line installed for BBQ hook-up. The finished 2-car garage with plenty of storage features epoxy flooring. In addition, the home has a new furnace, wiring for an alarm system & freshly painted interior doors upgraded with new hardware & hinges. Ocean breezes & lush surrounds make this property a delightful respite from the ordinary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16752 Edgewater Lane have any available units?
16752 Edgewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16752 Edgewater Lane have?
Some of 16752 Edgewater Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16752 Edgewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16752 Edgewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16752 Edgewater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16752 Edgewater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16752 Edgewater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16752 Edgewater Lane offers parking.
Does 16752 Edgewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16752 Edgewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16752 Edgewater Lane have a pool?
No, 16752 Edgewater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16752 Edgewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 16752 Edgewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16752 Edgewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16752 Edgewater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16752 Edgewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16752 Edgewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
