16746 Algonquin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to Huntington Harbor Living. Now this is resort style living. This terrific home features beautify wood floors, nicely painted and remodeled bathrooms, remodeled kitchen (WOW Kitchen), tankless water heater, water filter/condition system, front patio, private back patio, baloney off of both bedrooms, attached garage, the list can just keep going. This townhouse is located in the Huntington Harbor area, across from Trader Joe’s. The community features a community pool, spa, tennis courts and a club house. This is a MUST SEE!