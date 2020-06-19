All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16746 Algonquin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16746 Algonquin Street
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:06 PM

16746 Algonquin Street

16746 Algonquin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16746 Algonquin Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to Huntington Harbor Living. Now this is resort style living. This terrific home features beautify wood floors, nicely painted and remodeled bathrooms, remodeled kitchen (WOW Kitchen), tankless water heater, water filter/condition system, front patio, private back patio, baloney off of both bedrooms, attached garage, the list can just keep going. This townhouse is located in the Huntington Harbor area, across from Trader Joe’s. The community features a community pool, spa, tennis courts and a club house. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16746 Algonquin Street have any available units?
16746 Algonquin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16746 Algonquin Street have?
Some of 16746 Algonquin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16746 Algonquin Street currently offering any rent specials?
16746 Algonquin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16746 Algonquin Street pet-friendly?
No, 16746 Algonquin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16746 Algonquin Street offer parking?
Yes, 16746 Algonquin Street offers parking.
Does 16746 Algonquin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16746 Algonquin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16746 Algonquin Street have a pool?
Yes, 16746 Algonquin Street has a pool.
Does 16746 Algonquin Street have accessible units?
No, 16746 Algonquin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16746 Algonquin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16746 Algonquin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16746 Algonquin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16746 Algonquin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles