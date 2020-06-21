All apartments in Huntington Beach
16736 BAREFOOT Circle

16736 Barefoot Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16736 Barefoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great locationin Huntington Harbor, this condo sits just steps from the pool and spa. Nicely upgraded with garage access through private patio. Tile floors,lots of storage, newer appliances. Completely stocked and furnished. Close to beach and bike path, as well as grocery store, shopping,etc. NIce sized living room and fireplace. Laundry is off the kitchen area and there is a space that works well as a computer station off the kitchen. Cool ocean breezes.New windows and doors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle have any available units?
16736 BAREFOOT Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle have?
Some of 16736 BAREFOOT Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16736 BAREFOOT Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16736 BAREFOOT Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16736 BAREFOOT Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16736 BAREFOOT Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16736 BAREFOOT Circle does offer parking.
Does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16736 BAREFOOT Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16736 BAREFOOT Circle has a pool.
Does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle have accessible units?
No, 16736 BAREFOOT Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16736 BAREFOOT Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16736 BAREFOOT Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 16736 BAREFOOT Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
