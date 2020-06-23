16715 Castaway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully upgraded Huntington Harbour Townhome. 2 upstairs master bedrooms both with gorgeous granite and travertine. One has dual sinks, designer mirror, tub and walk in closet. The other has a built in granite top desk, closet organizers and walk in shower. Recently remodeled kitchen with sleek Quartz counters and glass tile back splash, stainless appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Great size living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and plantation shutters. Downstairs powder room with extra storage cabinet. This home has a 1 car detached garage which is accessible through your own private patio plus an assigned parking space directly next to the garage. The patio has a built in BBQ with granite counter tops, sink, heater and surround sound with components. Washer/Dryer hook ups are in the garage. This complex boast lovely green belts, clubhouse plus a fabulous pool & Jacuzzi....feel like you’re on vacation all year ! Walking distance to Trader Joe’s, banks, restaurants, dry cleaners, hair salons and so much more. Close to the beach and freeways too.