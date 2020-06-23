All apartments in Huntington Beach
16715 Castaway Lane
16715 Castaway Lane

16715 Castaway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16715 Castaway Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully upgraded Huntington Harbour Townhome. 2 upstairs master bedrooms both with gorgeous granite and travertine. One has dual sinks, designer mirror, tub and walk in closet. The other has a built in granite top desk, closet organizers and walk in shower. Recently remodeled kitchen with sleek Quartz counters and glass tile back splash, stainless appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Great size living room with hardwood floors, fireplace and plantation shutters. Downstairs powder room with extra storage cabinet. This home has a 1 car detached garage which is accessible through your own private patio plus an assigned parking space directly next to the garage. The patio has a built in BBQ with granite counter tops, sink, heater and surround sound with components. Washer/Dryer hook ups are in the garage. This complex boast lovely green belts, clubhouse plus a fabulous pool & Jacuzzi....feel like you’re on vacation all year ! Walking distance to Trader Joe’s, banks, restaurants, dry cleaners, hair salons and so much more. Close to the beach and freeways too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16715 Castaway Lane have any available units?
16715 Castaway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16715 Castaway Lane have?
Some of 16715 Castaway Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16715 Castaway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16715 Castaway Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16715 Castaway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16715 Castaway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16715 Castaway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16715 Castaway Lane does offer parking.
Does 16715 Castaway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16715 Castaway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16715 Castaway Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16715 Castaway Lane has a pool.
Does 16715 Castaway Lane have accessible units?
No, 16715 Castaway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16715 Castaway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16715 Castaway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16715 Castaway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16715 Castaway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
